Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,824 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 447,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,877. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

