Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Danaos by 53.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Danaos by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Danaos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of DAC traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.19. 393,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.