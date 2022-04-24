Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,997. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

