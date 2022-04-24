Wrapmanager Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.22. 310,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

