Wrapmanager Inc. Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Shares of DD stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $67.29. 2,481,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

