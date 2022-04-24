Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP traded down $10.10 on Friday, reaching $234.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,998. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.97. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

