Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $143,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

