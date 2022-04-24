Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $20.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $571.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

