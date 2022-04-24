XMON One Day Volume Reaches $3.92 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $43,692.40 or 1.10683880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $65.32 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMON has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.56 or 0.07428907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.35 or 1.00381008 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

