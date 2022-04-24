YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Hits $2.63 Million

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $175,049.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00103258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

