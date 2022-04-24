Yu-Waye Chu Sells 4,062 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $190,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,191,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,012,000 after purchasing an additional 676,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

