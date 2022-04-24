Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will report sales of $169.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.30 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $701.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $706.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $754.27 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $754.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BOH traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 213,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,876. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

