Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

