Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SFM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,286. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

