Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.78. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $112.34 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

