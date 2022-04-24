Zacks: Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $246,128,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 15,110,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

