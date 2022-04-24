Zacks: Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) to report sales of $233.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.72 million to $234.30 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $203.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $993.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $977.60 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $5,639,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 77,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

