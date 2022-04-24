Zacks: Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.23. Methanex posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Methanex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

