Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $2.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $3.65. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $15.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $19.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

MTB traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $165.30. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 34.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 82,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

