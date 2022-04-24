Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

OVID stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 82,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

