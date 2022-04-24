Zacks: Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

RBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

