Zacks: Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

RBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.