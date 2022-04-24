Zacks: Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.
SS&C Technologies stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. 920,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,587. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
