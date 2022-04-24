Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 35.99%.

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.52. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

