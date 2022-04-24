Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 493,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

