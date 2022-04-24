Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rover Group.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,390,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $47,038,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.