Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,370. The stock has a market cap of $422.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

