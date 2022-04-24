Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $4.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $4.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.57. Thor Industries posted earnings of $3.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

NYSE:THO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 975,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,232. Thor Industries has a one year low of $76.36 and a one year high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

