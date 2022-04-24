Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.01. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.54. 596,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,838. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.03. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

