Zacks: Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.58 Billion

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to report $10.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $42.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 179,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

