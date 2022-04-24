Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.36.

INVH stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after buying an additional 355,272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.