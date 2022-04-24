Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TDK stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. TDK has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile (Get Rating)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

