Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $81.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 537,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,263. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,251. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

