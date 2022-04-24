Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $306.12 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00279018 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004901 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $751.02 or 0.01902516 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,985,349,418 coins and its circulating supply is 12,693,882,265 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

