ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0747 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from ZTE’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. ZTE has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

