ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $407,634.57 and approximately $26.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 126.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

