Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 964,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,932. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.14.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zuora (Get Rating)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.
