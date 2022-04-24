Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 964,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,932. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

