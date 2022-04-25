-$0.03 EPS Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS remained flat at $$8.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. Telos has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $555.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

