$0.06 EPS Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.18 million. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,984. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

