$0.06 EPS Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. 54,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

