-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 34.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 174,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AxoGen by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 247,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,344. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $309.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

