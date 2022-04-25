-$0.24 EPS Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.31). Alignment Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 407,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,931. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

