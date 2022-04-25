-$0.34 EPS Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Virgin Galactic posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 635.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 105.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 502,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,088,160. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

