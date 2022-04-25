$0.35 EPS Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,469. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Mimecast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mimecast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $7,970,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

