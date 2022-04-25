$0.54 EPS Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,135. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $443.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

