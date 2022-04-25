-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Bank of America downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. 14,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,036. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.