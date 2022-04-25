$0.67 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.80. Match Group also posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,891,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $978,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 123.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.