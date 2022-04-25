$0.68 EPS Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,569,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 162,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,634. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

