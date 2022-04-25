$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.79. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DLB traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $77.57. 342,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

