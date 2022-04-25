$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of GRP.U traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,365 shares.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.