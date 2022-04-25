$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $438.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

NYSE H traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. 1,028,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,489. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

